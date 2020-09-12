No arrest in gang-rape case so far, says IGP

(@fidahassanain)

IGP Inam Ghani has rejected media reports that suspects in gang-rape case have been arrested, pointing out that the pictures circulating on social media are fake.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2020) Inspector General (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani said that no arrest was made in Sialkot-Lahore Motorway gang rape case on Saturday.

The IGP rejected media reports that some culprits were arrested for their alleged role in the gang-rape case.

“Personally monitoring the case and no such development has been made so far,” said the IGP while talking on a tv.

The IGP said that pictures of culprits and victim circulating on social media were fake.

The Punjab Police Chief urged the public to have faith in the efforts of Punjab police. He also assured that the culprits would b arrested soon and would be brought to justice.

“The culprits will be brought to justice soon,” said the IGP.

On Thursday, a woman who was French national was gang-raped when she was travelling along with her children from Gujjaranwala to Lahore and her car went out of fuel.

Earlier, the police contacted the victim and requested her to record her statement to which the family of victim refused.

“We are presently not in the right state of mind to record statement,” the family told the police.

On the other hand, a public prosecutor who was not cooperating in the proceedings of the Motorway-Rape case was replaced.

Muhammad Shabbir was appointed as the public prosecutor in the case.

Two high-level committees are supervising the investigation into the matter; first committee was headed by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while the second committee comprised of senior police officers.

According to the latest reports, important evidence including DNA samples and CCTV footage from the site of incident were collected by the police and raids were being conducted to arrest the suspects.

The police said that the suspects raped the woman in front of her children and later took away her belongings including ATM cards, cash, jewllery and car registration card.

The victim in her statement told that she was coming from Gujranwala to Lahore to meet her relatives when her vehicle was run out of fuel.

“I parked the vehicle on the roadside when two dacoits appeared and they took me to a nearby jungle area after looting my jewellery, cash and registration certificate of the car,” he told.

Both robbers, she said, raped her in front of her children.