No Attempt To Create Political Unrest Would Succeed: Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 08:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that no attempt of the opposition parties to create political unrest in the country would succeed.

He said the opposition would face defeat like past as failure was their destiny.

In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar maintained that the opposition was trying to revive its politics by bragging about the no-confidence move. However, the dead politics of the opposition would not revive through such tactics, he said and advised the opposition parties to stop making claims.

The CM asserted that the government would not be afraid of the negative tactics of the opposition. Even a united opposition could not dare to counter Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

The anti-development elements could not hoodwink the people through propaganda and the masses would not forgive those who were trying to create political unrest, he added.

