No ban of export of potato, tomato: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said there was no ban in place export of tomato and potato

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said there was no ban in place export of tomato and potato.

Rejecting media reports in that regard, the SAPM, in a tweet, said only the export of onion was banned as per the decision taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).