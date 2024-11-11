Open Menu

No Ban On Broadcast Of Imran Khan’s Name On TVs, LHC Told

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2024 | 07:24 PM

A law officer of federal government opposes plea before LHC, says it is inadmissible

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2024) Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that there is no ban on broadcast of the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on television.

The PEMRA made this disclosure through a written reply before the LHC in a case challenging the restrictions on broadcasting the name of Imran Khan.

The PEMRA said that it did not issue any notification regarding ban on the broadcast of the PTI founder's name on television.

Justice Farooq Haider of the Lahore High Court heard the petition filed by PTI's Akmal Khan Bari.

During the hearing, the PEMRA presented a detailed report to the court, stating that no notification has been issued by PEMRA to prevent the broadcasting of the PTI founder's name, and that the petitioner has provided no evidence to support such a claim.

PEMRA argued that the petitioner’s application is already under review by PEMRA, making the petition in the Lahore High Court inadmissible. They requested the court dismiss the petition after reviewing the facts.

The petitioner’s counsel was not present in court. His assisting lawyer informed the court that the lead counsel was occupied with proceedings in the Supreme Court.

In response, Justice Farooq Haider observed that the lead counsel did not attend any previous hearings despite that he filed the petition.

A law officer representing the Federal government argued that, according to the PEMRA Ordinance, the petition is inadmissible.

The petitioner argued that the tv channels are not broadcasting the name of Imran Khan which is a violation of fundamental rights. He asked the court to order TV channels to broadcast the PTI founder's name.

The court adjourned further hearing for indefinite period.

