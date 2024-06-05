No ban on court reporting: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has emphatically clarified that journalists were free to report on court proceedings, but irresponsible reporting was an issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has emphatically clarified that journalists were free to report on court proceedings, but irresponsible reporting was an issue.

The Chief Justice of IHC heard the application of a journalists' organization against the ban on court reporting on Wednesday.

Expressing concerns over sensational tickers, the CJ IHC said that media could report on court proceedings as there was no ban on court reporting.

During the hearing, the court inquired the additional attorney general that whether the Federal government had any connection to this matter.

“It was a matter of PEMRA, and the federal government has nothing to do with this matter,” the additional attorney general responded.

Subsequently, Barrister Umer Ijaz Gillani argued that the laws cited by PEMRA to impose ban on reporting did not prohibit court reporting on sub-judice cases. Later, PEMRA submitted its reply in this matter.

The court sought detailed arguments on the next hearing and adjourned the haring until June 11.