Open Menu

No Ban On Court Reporting: IHC

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 06:27 PM

No ban on court reporting: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has emphatically clarified that journalists were free to report on court proceedings, but irresponsible reporting was an issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has emphatically clarified that journalists were free to report on court proceedings, but irresponsible reporting was an issue.

The Chief Justice of IHC heard the application of a journalists' organization against the ban on court reporting on Wednesday.

Expressing concerns over sensational tickers, the CJ IHC said that media could report on court proceedings as there was no ban on court reporting.

During the hearing, the court inquired the additional attorney general that whether the Federal government had any connection to this matter.

“It was a matter of PEMRA, and the federal government has nothing to do with this matter,” the additional attorney general responded.

Subsequently, Barrister Umer Ijaz Gillani argued that the laws cited by PEMRA to impose ban on reporting did not prohibit court reporting on sub-judice cases. Later, PEMRA submitted its reply in this matter.

The court sought detailed arguments on the next hearing and adjourned the haring until June 11.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice June Islamabad High Court Media Government Court

Recent Stories

WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing ..

WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing societies

39 seconds ago
 PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day Chin ..

PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day China visit

41 seconds ago
 FIA records Barrister Gohar Khan, Raoof Hassan’s ..

FIA records Barrister Gohar Khan, Raoof Hassan’s statements

14 minutes ago
 PRIME, QAU sign MoU to strengthen policy linkages

PRIME, QAU sign MoU to strengthen policy linkages

15 minutes ago
 7th Agri Census to help devise best policy: Livest ..

7th Agri Census to help devise best policy: Livestock secretary

7 minutes ago
 Police officer suspended in Sialkot

Police officer suspended in Sialkot

7 minutes ago
State-of-art academic blocks inaugurated at FATA V ..

State-of-art academic blocks inaugurated at FATA Varsity

7 minutes ago
 SBA reiterates commitment to make SCCI active, str ..

SBA reiterates commitment to make SCCI active, strong chamber of KP

7 minutes ago
 Foreign Service Officers visit Sarhad Chamber of C ..

Foreign Service Officers visit Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

7 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 01 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 01 paisa against Dollar

27 minutes ago
 National Think-Tank, Good Governance Forum organi ..

National Think-Tank, Good Governance Forum organizes seminar on Khyber Pakhtunk ..

17 minutes ago
 PM invites Huawei to invest in Pakistan's safe cit ..

PM invites Huawei to invest in Pakistan's safe city, taxation, e-governance sect ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan