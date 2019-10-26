UrduPoint.com
No Ban On Peaceful Protests, Says KP Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 05:16 PM

No ban on peaceful protests, says KP Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai

Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has said that there was no ban on peaceful protests, but will not allow Danda-led force to leave the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has said that there was no ban on peaceful protests, but will not allow Danda-led force to leave the province.

Talking to mediamen at his residence on Saturday, Shaukat Yousafzai said that Pakistan has gone through a very difficult period. He said that Pakistan's economy was taking off with the grace of Allah Almighty. Today the situation was getting better but the opposition wants to make the country suffer again, he said, adding "Neither Prime Minister will resign nor pre-election will be held at D'Chowk." He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has succeeded in pushing back the Kashmir issue.

He did the work that Modi and India could not do. He said that Nawaz Sharif was ill and we prayed for his health. He said we did not want to do politics on anybody illness but it should be the responsibility of the PML-N spokesperson to look into its own behavior.

The provincial minister said that there was no justification for the protest at the moment. The country was going through a difficult period. The people of Pakistan see great distress. Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaks against the inflation but he was also supporting those responsible for the inflation. He said nothing will be said until the law is taken in hand.

