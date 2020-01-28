No ban on provision of utility connections in Islamabad: Senate told

(@imziishan)

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati Tuesday informed Senate that there was no ban on provision of utility connections for buildings constructed in any part of Islamabad with prior approval of the authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati Tuesday informed Senate that there was no ban on provision of utility connections for buildings constructed in any part of Islamabad with prior approval of the authority.

Responding to a question of Senator Bahramand Tangi in the Senate, he said illegal constructions were made in different zones of Islamabad in the past with the connivance of Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials.

He said on the directions of the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court, the utility companies and CDA had been asked to implement the court decision according to which construction in contravention of zoning laws should not be allowed to be developed in two, three and four zones of Islamabad on the government or private land.

As per CDA board decision, CDA was bound to process the approval of lay out plan and NOC of housing schemes in 30 days if all documents were as per planning parameters.

He said those who got approved their lay out plans could get utility connections.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala referred the matter to the housing committee of the Senate.

In reply to another question, Senator Swati assured that action would be taken against those employees who were using official vehicles while getting monetization allowance.

The house offered fateha for Sharif ul Mujahid the biographer of Quaid e Azam, wife of late political leader Shah Ahmed Noorani and wife of former Governor Punjab Rafiq Rajwana.

Senator Mushahid Sayed told the house that Sharif ul Mujahid was the founder of journalism department in Karachi University.

He said in order to recognise his contribution in the field of education, a national reference should be held in his memory and a chair in a university should be dedicated to his name.