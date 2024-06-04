Open Menu

No Banned Organization To Be Allowed To Collect Sacrificial Animals Hides

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 07:56 PM

No banned organization to be allowed to collect sacrificial animals hides

No banned organization will be allowed to collect the sacrificial animals hides on Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) No banned organization will be allowed to collect the sacrificial animals hides on Eid-ul-Azha.

The Punjab Home department has issued important directions in the context of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the spokesperson for the department, only organizations registered with the Charity Commission will be able to receive the sacrificial animal hides. Section 144 will be imposed on burning the head and trotters of sacrificial animals in public places. Section 144 will also be imposed on bathing and boating in rivers, streams and dams during Eid holidays. Nobody will be allowed to throw offal of sacrificial animals in manhole, drainage or canals.

The spokesperson of the Punjab Home department said that a ban will also be imposed on installation of mechanical rides to prevent injury or loss of human lives.

The department has directed additional security arrangements in Eidgahs, mosques and madrasas across the province. Instructions have been issued to ensure the best security arrangements in all the cattle markets, and the administration has been directed to ensure that no commission or extortion is charged in the cattle markets.

The Home department has directed that no illegal cattle market should be allowed to be established across Punjab. Necessary security measures should be ensured for the arrival of tourists and traffic control in Murree and surrounding areas. The commissioners and deputy commissioners are also directed to coordinate with police and related departments to ensure all arrangements before Eid.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Murree Holidays Traffic Market All Best

Recent Stories

A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are criti ..

A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and nati ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extend ..

Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extended climate action on WED 2024

5 minutes ago
 Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empoweri ..

Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empowering Youth

5 minutes ago
 Fire breaks out in Murree forest

Fire breaks out in Murree forest

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 mi ..

Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 miners in Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 Youth convention held in Sindh University campus

Youth convention held in Sindh University campus

5 minutes ago
Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development wo ..

Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development work

5 minutes ago
 India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle ..

India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle its Hindutva agenda: Shabir Sh ..

5 minutes ago
 Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Ko ..

Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Kohi area

5 minutes ago
 Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Sh ..

Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Shehroze

5 minutes ago
 Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Fores ..

Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Forests to boost tourism

5 minutes ago
 Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-N ..

Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-NUST

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan