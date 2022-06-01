UrduPoint.com

No Bar At Hajj Subsidy In Shariah: CII

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 06:27 PM

No bar at Hajj subsidy in Shariah: CII

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz on Wednesday said there was no bar at the subsidy being provided by the government on Hajj in Shariah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz on Wednesday said there was no bar at the subsidy being provided by the government on Hajj in Shariah.

He said the religious affairs ministry's efforts for facilitating the Hajj and reducing its expenses were commendable.

Declining the news on social media about the CII opposing the Hajj subsidy, he said the previous government inquired about it, to which it responded, "It is permissible for the government to subsidize Hajj in accordance with Shariah and this generous action does not contradict the ability of the pilgrims to afford it.

Also, this subsidy should be given without any discrimination, whether one performs Hajj officially or privately, however, it is better if the government is careful to give subsidy from Zakat money."Dr. Qibla said the CII had already declared its position in the light of Shariah about Hajj subsidy three years ago.

Related Topics

Hajj Social Media Money From Government CII

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan talks about London weather

Armeena Khan talks about London weather

6 minutes ago
 Qatar, Pakistan agreed to continue close cooperati ..

Qatar, Pakistan agreed to continue close cooperation in energy, trade and invest ..

12 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice for Sialkot

Power shutdown notice for Sialkot

43 seconds ago
 PTC demands enhanced ED on tobacco green leaf to R ..

PTC demands enhanced ED on tobacco green leaf to Rs. 300 per kg

45 seconds ago
 HESCO chief asks for ensuring 100% recovery of pow ..

HESCO chief asks for ensuring 100% recovery of power dues

46 seconds ago
 ANP submits calling attention notice over absence ..

ANP submits calling attention notice over absence of examination centers in Shan ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.