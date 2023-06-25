No bar for ECP to hold next elections in Oct: Asif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday said that there is no restriction for Election Commission of Pakistan to hold next elections in October.

The parliament has given permission to ECP to conduct general elections as per schedule, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The incumbent government has allocated funds for arranging the elections in a free and fair manner, he said.

In reply to a question about life time disqualification for political leaders, he said, "it is human right violation to disqualify the political leaders for life time.

" About Nawaz Sharif, he said that former prime minister would reach Pakistan soon and lead the election campaign.

He hoped that PML-N, would win the general elections with the full support of the people. To a question, he said that PML-N, would continue development and welfare works under the vision and guidance of Nawaz Sharif.

He said Nawaz Sharif had been facing false cases registered against him by rival party. Commenting on dissolving assemblies before the time, he said, it is just rumors being spread in the country.