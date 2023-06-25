Open Menu

No Bar For ECP To Hold Next Elections In Oct: Asif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2023 | 07:10 PM

No bar for ECP to hold next elections in Oct: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday said that there is no restriction for Election Commission of Pakistan to hold next elections in October.

The parliament has given permission to ECP to conduct general elections as per schedule, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The incumbent government has allocated funds for arranging the elections in a free and fair manner, he said.

In reply to a question about life time disqualification for political leaders, he said, "it is human right violation to disqualify the political leaders for life time.

" About Nawaz Sharif, he said that former prime minister would reach Pakistan soon and lead the election campaign.

He hoped that PML-N, would win the general elections with the full support of the people. To a question, he said that PML-N, would continue development and welfare works under the vision and guidance of Nawaz Sharif.

He said Nawaz Sharif had been facing false cases registered against him by rival party. Commenting on dissolving assemblies before the time, he said, it is just rumors being spread in the country.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Lead October Sunday TV Government

Recent Stories

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

2 hours ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

3 hours ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

4 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

5 hours ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan