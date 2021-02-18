UrduPoint.com
No Bar On Import Of Corona Vaccine From Abroad: SAPM

No bar on import of corona vaccine from abroad: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services (SAPM), Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday said that there was no bar imposed on the private sector to import corona vaccine from abroad to protect people' lives from COVID-19 pandemic.

This he stated while talking on a private news channel.

The private sector could purchase the vaccine from abroad and the government in his regard did not impose any restriction, he assured.

Replying to a question about reservation over the use of Sinopham, he said some experts had expressed their concerns over the use of Sinopham COVID-19 vaccine, for the people above sixty year of age.

The SAPM said that priority was being given to frontline health workers.

To another question, he said we should expedite the process of vaccination so that due progress could be made in a befitting manner.

