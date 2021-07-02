UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Basis, Proof On Indian Claims Of Drone Flying Over High Commission: FO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 07:18 PM

No basis, proof on Indian claims of drone flying over high commission: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Friday said that Indian claims alleging a drone flying over Indian High Commission in Islamabad had no basis in facts and no proof has yet been shared with Pakistan in this regard

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Friday said that Indian claims alleging a drone flying over Indian High Commission in Islamabad had no basis in facts and no proof has yet been shared with Pakistan in this regard.

In response to queries from media regarding the Indian propaganda, the spokesperson said they had seen the Indian MEA's statement and reports in certain sections of the Indian media alleging a drone flying over the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

"These preposterous claims have no basis in facts and no proof whatsoever has been shared with Pakistan to substantiate these allegations," he remarked.

The spokesperson said curiously, this propaganda campaign by India was also happening at a time when evidence so far collected in the Lahore blast of June 23 was increasingly pointing to external forces with a history of perpetrating state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan.

"Pakistan rejects these patently false allegations and diversionary Indian tactics andwill continue to stand by the people of IIOJK in their just struggle for the right toself-determination, as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions," Chaudhri added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Drone Lahore Islamabad Foreign Office June Media From

Recent Stories

NEPRA notifies quarterly tariff adjustments of DIS ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab government paying special focus on infrastr ..

3 minutes ago

Promotion of sports among youth top priority: spor ..

3 minutes ago

US International Trade Deficit Up 3.1% to $71.2Bln ..

3 minutes ago

65,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,663 new COVID-19 cases, 1,638 reco ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.