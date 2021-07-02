No basis, proof on Indian claims of drone flying over high commission: FO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Friday said that Indian claims alleging a drone flying over Indian High Commission in Islamabad had no basis in facts and no proof has yet been shared with Pakistan in this regard.

In response to queries from media regarding the Indian propaganda, the spokesperson said they had seen the Indian MEA's statement and reports in certain sections of the Indian media alleging a drone flying over the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

"These preposterous claims have no basis in facts and no proof whatsoever has been shared with Pakistan to substantiate these allegations," he remarked.

The spokesperson said curiously, this propaganda campaign by India was also happening at a time when evidence so far collected in the Lahore blast of June 23 was increasingly pointing to external forces with a history of perpetrating state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan.

"Pakistan rejects these patently false allegations and diversionary Indian tactics andwill continue to stand by the people of IIOJK in their just struggle for the right toself-determination, as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions," Chaudhri added.