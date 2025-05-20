Open Menu

No Behind-the-scenes Deal With Founder PTI: Senator Siddiqui

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Tuesday said that that there are no ongoing talks or deals with the founder of PTI.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that no external negotiations are affecting the ongoing legal cases of the PTI founder, labeling recent rumors of such deals as baseless.

He firmly rejected any claims of behind-the-scenes discussions or relief through informal channels. "As far as I know, there have been no contacts with any officials, civilians, or other parties regarding any form of deal or relief," he clarified.

He further noted that over the past couple of years, there have been attempts to generate such stories, but these have been baseless, with no concrete developments occurring behind the scenes.

Answering a question, he dismissed the perception of any policy of retaliation being in place. "We are not pursuing a policy of vengeance," he said, pointing to the fact that during the PTI's government, several cases were filed, many of which were based on dubious or politically motivated charges.

"We have not filed any cases based on political hatred or conspiracy. PML-N does not believe in engaging in politics of vendetta," he stressed.

Answering question, he said that the legal proceedings against the founder of PTI are ongoing in the courts, and if the courts decide to acquit him, their decision should be respected.

"The cases against him are clear and transparent. If he is acquitted, then so be it. We are not intervening in that process," he said.

