No Behind-the-scenes Deal With Founder PTI: Senator Siddiqui
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Tuesday said that that there are no ongoing talks or deals with the founder of PTI.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that no external negotiations are affecting the ongoing legal cases of the PTI founder, labeling recent rumors of such deals as baseless.
He firmly rejected any claims of behind-the-scenes discussions or relief through informal channels. "As far as I know, there have been no contacts with any officials, civilians, or other parties regarding any form of deal or relief," he clarified.
He further noted that over the past couple of years, there have been attempts to generate such stories, but these have been baseless, with no concrete developments occurring behind the scenes.
Answering a question, he dismissed the perception of any policy of retaliation being in place. "We are not pursuing a policy of vengeance," he said, pointing to the fact that during the PTI's government, several cases were filed, many of which were based on dubious or politically motivated charges.
"We have not filed any cases based on political hatred or conspiracy. PML-N does not believe in engaging in politics of vendetta," he stressed.
Answering question, he said that the legal proceedings against the founder of PTI are ongoing in the courts, and if the courts decide to acquit him, their decision should be respected.
"The cases against him are clear and transparent. If he is acquitted, then so be it. We are not intervening in that process," he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..
Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..
Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No behind-the-scenes deal with founder PTI: Senator Siddiqui5 minutes ago
-
Pre-Monsoon preparations: WSSC intensifies drain cleaning efforts5 minutes ago
-
Murder accused gets capital punishment5 minutes ago
-
KIIR condemns Kashmir- born Prof. Natasha Koul's OCI card revocation5 minutes ago
-
Open court held to address business community’s concerns5 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah hails security forces on eliminating terrorists in Balochistan5 minutes ago
-
SC refers Fawad case back to LHC5 minutes ago
-
Favoritism: The 'unspoken inequality' in classrooms15 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur inaugurates State-of-the-Art Model Police Station in Khairpur25 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against transporters violating rules25 minutes ago
-
Local leaders assure full support to security forces against terrorism25 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman thanks parliament, public for support on child marriage restraint bill25 minutes ago