No Bill For Extension Of Retirement Age Of SC Judges, Law Ministry Clarifies

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice Tuesday clarified that the ministry was not introducing any bill for the extension of retirement age of judges of the Supreme Court from 65 to 68.

In a statement issued here, the spokesman for the Ministry of Law and Justice said an old private member bill that was being considered by the Standing Committee on Law and Justice.

The bill was neither introduced by Federal government nor the ministry of Law and Justice.

"Ministry of Law and Justice and the federal government has never introduced any such bill in the past and is not planning to present any such bill now," the spokesman said.

