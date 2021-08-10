UrduPoint.com

No Blasphemy Case Registered Against Hindu Boy In Rahim Yar Khan: Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:49 PM

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said that no case of blasphemy was registered against the eight year old (Hindu) boy in Rahim Yar Khan

Strongly denying British newspaper 'The Guardian's' report titled "eight-year-old becomes youngest person charged with blasphemy in Pakistan," he said in a statement that the newspaper had not reported the issue correctly as there was a big difference between the registration of a case against blasphemy of holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and the case of desecration of a sacred religious place.

He said the desecration of seminary case should not have been registered by police as such cases defames the country.

Legal action has been taken against those police personnel, who registered the case against the Hindu boy.

Some 73 people have already been arrested in connection with temple vandalism. Country's leading Ulema and religious scholars had already condemned the temple vandalism and demanded exemplary punishment to the culprits, already behind bars.

