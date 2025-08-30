No bloodshed, only brotherhood: The conquest of Makkah by holy Prophet (PBUH) revolutionized humanity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The month of Rabiul Awal is a time of profound happiness for the entire Muslim world, celebrating the birthday anniversary and the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who united the warring tribes of the Arabian Peninsula under one religion and pardoned all rivals after the historic conquest of holy Makkah.

Throughout history, Allah Almighty has sent a series of prophets to guide humanity. From Hazrat Adam (AS) to Hazrat Isa (AS) and Hazrat Noh (AS) to Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), each prophet had played a crucial role in educating, guiding and reforming societies to align with divine commandments.

The arrival of the last Holy Prophet, Muhammad (PBUH), marked the culmination of this divine guidance, bringing a unifying message that transcended all the previous revelations.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent as the last Prophet of Allah Almighty, uniting the diverse and often conflicted tribes of the Arabian Peninsula under one religion.

This unification was not merely a consolidation of political power but a profound transformation of spiritual, economic and social order.

“In every period of history, Allah Almighty has sent His messengers for the guidance of mankind, besides educating them about God's commands to achieve success in this world and the hereafter. Showing an immense blessing on mankind irrespective of caste, colour and nationality, Allah Almighty had sent around 1,24,000 prophets for education, reformation and guidance of people to live a prosperous, happy and dignified life,” said Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Chief Khateeb KP while talking to APP.

He said the arrival of the holy prophets that started from Hazrat Adam (AS) followed by Hazrat Noh (AS), Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), Hazrat Ismail (AS), Hazrat Esa (AS), Hazrat Musa (AS) and many others, had been completed on Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) being the last Prophet of Allah Almighty, who united all the warring tribes of the Arab Peninsula from where the rays of islam spread to the entire universe including the subcontinent," he said.

"The entire world had been waiting for the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for many centuries and this long wait was ended with the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was sent as the last Prophet of Allah Almighty for guidance of mankind and after Him (PBUH) no prophet would come till end of this world," he reiterated.

“The Shariah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was regarded as the last message of the Allah, and all the previous Shariahs were stand abolished,” Maulana Qureshi said, adding His (SAWW) guidance had been declared sufficient for all till the end of this world.

Despite all difficulties and problems, he said holy Prophet (PBUH) continued preaching of the holy Quran at Makkah and later migrated to Madina for the sake of supremacy of Islam.

"Indeed, the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a perfect role model of an honest, merciful, truthful, compassionate and supreme commander, who showered peace and mercy upon all creatures living on the face of the earth and was called Rehmatul Lil Aalamin in Holy Quran."

“Muhammad (PBUH) was a holy Prophet raised by Allah Almighty, the creator and sustainer of all human beings for the guidance and happiness of the entire mankind. His (SAWW) qualities of being peace-loving, kind and merciful, generous, modest and his special attention to well-being of the orphans, widows and poorer, His respect for the people of other religions and religious leaders had touched the hearts of everyone in Arab Peninsula and would continue to guide humanity till the end of this world,” he said.

Besides others, the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was also highly praised by the non Muslims due to His numerous leadership qualities and matchless services for mankind.

Professor Dr Michael Hart in his famous book "The 100 Most Influential Persons in all time history," said that Muhammad (PBUH) was on the top of the most influential leaders in world history, as His (SAWW) teachings had inspired all.

Praised the holy Prophet (PBUH) for uniting the warring tribes of the Arab Peninsula, who were fighting petty disputes into a most powerful and civilized nation in less than two decades, that later ruled on the entire world and spread the rays of Islam.

Famous writer Dr. Gustav Well in his famous book "History of Islamic Peoples," said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a shining example to people of all ages and His character was pure, merciful and acceptable to all.

Maulama Qureshi said the historic conquest of Makkah has given a clear lesson to keep moving consistently towards the right direction with a trust in God to achieve a goal, believing in Allah’s help and promoting tolerance, high moral values and forgiveness.

He said the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and His followers conquered Makkah without any resistance and converted the city into Islam's holiest place due to Kaaba, where Muslims come for Hajj and Umrah throughout the year, seeking mercy and forgiveness.

In an unprecedented display of mercy, unity, and strategic leadership, holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had entered the holy city of Makkah at the head of a 10,000-strong army not as a conqueror seeking revenge, but as a peacemaker opening a new chapter in Islamic and Arabian history.

The conquest of Makkah marked a pivotal moment in the spread of Islam, solidifying the holy Prophet (PBUH)'s influence across the Arabian Peninsula and bringing positive revolution in lives of billions of people.

"What could have been a blood-soaked victory turned into a landmark of forgiveness and mercy, as the Prophet declared a general amnesty, pardoning those who had once persecuted him and his followers," Maulana Qureshi said.

"For over two decades, the Quraysh tribe who were guardians of the holy Kaaba and Makkah’s elite had opposed the Prophet’s message. Early Muslims faced severe persecution, leading to the Prophet’s migration to Madinah in 622 CE (Hijrah). Despite various battles including Badr, Uhud, and the trench at Khandaq, the tensions between Makkah and Madinah remained unresolved."

He said the fragile peace achieved by the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah in 628 CE was shattered when the Quraysh’s allies attacked a tribe allied with the Muslims. This breach of treaty became the catalyst for action and conquest of Makkah.

As the Muslim army approached Makkah, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) took measures to avoid unnecessary conflict. Encampments were lit with thousands of fires around the outskirts of the city, which was merely a psychological strategy that demonstrated overwhelming force while signaling a desire for peace.

Facing no real resistance, the Prophet entered Makkah almost unopposed. His first act was to go to the holy Kaaba, remove the idols that had been placed there, and restore it as a holy place of worship and pardon all rivals.

This was a moment of profound impact, winning hearts and laying the foundation for reconciliation and peaceful revolution.

With Makkah now under Muslim control, the city became the spiritual center of Islam. The Quraysh, long-time adversaries of Islam, embraced the Islamic faith. The Prophet’s policy of forgiveness and mercy rather than retribution and revenge reshaped tribal politics and brought peace to Arab society.

In all wars, he said the last Prophet of Allah led from the front. "The last messenger of Allah had taught us equality, humanity, and the rights of women. He showed followers the value of respect in social life and simplicity in family affairs.

“The best among you are those, who behave best towards their wives. The best among you is the one who is very kind to their wives and the worst among you is the one who treats his wife badly”.

"His farewell sermon Hijatul Wida clearly outlined the entire agenda of human rights and interfaith harmony. In the last sermon, the holy Prophet (PBUH) declared that no one has any superiority over any other on any basis except by Taqwa and righteousness.

He (PBUH) gave the concept of Tauheed (oneness of Allah), that there was no one worthy of worship except Allah Almighty and belief in the Prophethood of Muhammad (PBUH) was the basis of Islamic faith.

He (SAWW) declared that killing of a person and forceful possession of one’s property were against the teachings of Islam and declared such negative practices as Haram (prohibited).

He (PBUH) also called for honoring human lives and declared that protecting the life of an individual was tantamount to protection of whole of humanity.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized justice, equality of all human beings, equal socio–economic rights for women and declared racial supremacy unacceptable.

Tayyab Qureshi said that success in this world and hereafter was strictly adhering to the teachings of the Holy Quran and Seerah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to achieve success in this life and hereafter.

The conquest of Makkah wasn’t merely a military success but it was a moral and spiritual victory. It demonstrated the values of justice, compassion, and restraint, establishing the holy Prophet not only as a political leader but as a model of ethical conduct.

Today, the conquest of Makkah remains a defining episode in Islamic history. Its lessons in leadership, strategic thinking, and mercy continue to inspire leaders and laypeople alike. The holy Prophet’s decision to forgive, rather than punish, is studied across cultures and faiths as a powerful example of a powerful and transformative leadership in world history.

