No Breakthrough In Govt-PTI Dialogue, Says Rana Ihsan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Thursday reaffirmed the government's commitment to constructive dialogue with PTI, stressing transparency and a willingness to move forward without delay.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, Ihsan Afzal said that the government's dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has stalled due to PTI's failure to present its written demands and show seriousness in the talks.

Afzal said PTI has failed to finalize and present its charter of demands, which is hindering the progress of the talks.

He emphasized the importance of avoiding deadlock in the negotiations due to unrealistic conditions.

Responding to a query Afzal said that a meeting took place between Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Gohar and Imran Khan the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), adding, that this meeting marks a significant step forward in the negotiation process between the government and PTI.

Further negotiations will be held to fulfill the government's commitment to providing a conducive environment for meetings with Imran Khan, he added.

The government negotiation team is committed to fulfilling its promise to PTI, which includes providing an opportunity for a meeting with Imran Khan, he assured.

Rana Ihsan Afzal also mentioned counter-demands of the government that Irfan Siddiqui, a member of the negotiation committee, stated that once the government receives PTI's written demands, they will also present their counter-demands.

Additionally, if PTI requests, the government will provide their counter-demands in written form, allowing for discussions on the economy, protests by PTI and national interests, he added.

Afzal emphasized that the PML-N government is committed to stabilizing the economy and believes negotiation is essential for the country's progress.

He further added that Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq is leading the negotiations between the government and PTI, with the next meeting date set to be announced soon.

It is expected that these talks will yield positive outcomes, bringing much-needed stability to the country, he added.

