No brick kiln sans Zig-Zag technology to operate in new year, DC tells kiln owners

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen said on Monday that no brick kiln would be allowed to operate with traditional technology after Dec 31

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen said on Monday that no brick kiln would be allowed to operate with traditional technology after Dec 31.

In a meeting with Brick Kiln Owners Association here, Tareen said that provincial government and High Court have issued clear instructions that brick kilns would operate in 2021 only when these are shifted to modern Zig-Zag technology to prevent environmental pollution and smog.

DC said that only sixteen (16) brick kilns have so far shifted to Zig Zag technology in Muzaffargarh district adding that action would be taken against those found working without shifting to new technology after Dec 31.

DC asked kiln owners to cooperate with administration and shift to Zig Zag technology soonest.

President Brick Kiln Owners Association Nasir Khan said that process of shifting of kilns to new technology was in progress adding that all brick baking units would soon be shifted to Zig Zag technology.

He, however, requested government to give kiln owners some more time to comply with the government and high court orders.