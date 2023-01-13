UrduPoint.com

No Budget Allocated For Federal Lodge Karachi For The Year 2021-22: Shahadat Awan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023

No budget allocated for Federal Lodge Karachi for the year 2021-22: Shahadat Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan on Friday said that as per the record, no budget was allocated for the Federal lodge (Qasr-e-Naz) for the year 2021-22.

Replying to a question during the Senate session he said that due to the non-availability of funds, no expenditure was incurred on the renovation and maintenance work of the federal lodge (Qasr-e-Naz) for the year 2021-22.

An amount of Rs. 11.798 (M) was received as rent by the Government for the year 2021-22, he added. In reply to another question, he assured of refurnishing and improving the facilities at Qasr-e-Naz.

