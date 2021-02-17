No bye-poll campaign after Feb 19 midnight in NA-221: ECP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the political parties and candidates to follow the provision of law as the election campaign for bye-election in NA-221 Tharparker-I will come to end with effect from midnight falling between February 19 and February 20.

In a notification, the ECP has drawn attention of contesting candidates for bye-election in constituency NA-221 to the provisions of Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017, which provide that no person shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting and no person shall promote or join in any procession within the area of the constituency during a period of 40 hours ending at midnight following the conclusion of the poll for an election in that constituency.

It added any person who contravenes these provisions of law shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to Rs 100,000 or with both.

The commission has asked political parties and candidates to exercise self-restraint so that the poll is held in an orderly and peaceful manner on February 21.