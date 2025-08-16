No candidate from other provinces recommended for Sindh govt jobs, SPSC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has clarified that no candidates domiciled in other provinces are being recruited for the government jobs in Sindh.

In a clarification issued here on Saturday by the SPSC's Secretary, it was stated that some social media platforms were claiming that candidates domiciled in other provinces were being recommended for jobs by the commission.

He added that the SPSC only considered the candidates domiciled in Sindh and having the Permanent Residence Certificate as per the Pakistan Citizenship Rules, 1952 and Sindh Permanent Residence Certificate Rules, 1971.

The Secretary also clarified that the commission was not mandated to verify the academic documents, domicile and other certifications of the candidates because it was the purview of the provincial government's departments for which they recruit the candidates.

He advised the people to desist from maligning the constitutional institution with fake assumptions and hearsays, warning that the SPSC would be otherwise compelled to take action against people indulging in making such baseless accusations.