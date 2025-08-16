Open Menu

No Candidate From Other Provinces Recommended For Sindh Govt Jobs, SPSC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 09:37 PM

No candidate from other provinces recommended for Sindh govt jobs, SPSC

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has clarified that no candidates domiciled in other provinces are being recruited for the government jobs in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has clarified that no candidates domiciled in other provinces are being recruited for the government jobs in Sindh.

In a clarification issued here on Saturday by the SPSC's Secretary, it was stated that some social media platforms were claiming that candidates domiciled in other provinces were being recommended for jobs by the commission.

He added that the SPSC only considered the candidates domiciled in Sindh and having the Permanent Residence Certificate as per the Pakistan Citizenship Rules, 1952 and Sindh Permanent Residence Certificate Rules, 1971.

The Secretary also clarified that the commission was not mandated to verify the academic documents, domicile and other certifications of the candidates because it was the purview of the provincial government's departments for which they recruit the candidates.

He advised the people to desist from maligning the constitutional institution with fake assumptions and hearsays, warning that the SPSC would be otherwise compelled to take action against people indulging in making such baseless accusations.

Recent Stories

Japan extends heartfelt condolences to Pakistan ov ..

Japan extends heartfelt condolences to Pakistan over deadly floods

29 seconds ago
 Russia expresses grief over loss of lives in Khybe ..

Russia expresses grief over loss of lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa floods

31 seconds ago
 No candidate from other provinces recommended for ..

No candidate from other provinces recommended for Sindh govt jobs, SPSC

32 seconds ago
 Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Moh ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrives in UK ..

34 seconds ago
 Funeral prayer for helicopter crash crew offered

Funeral prayer for helicopter crash crew offered

36 seconds ago
 Meeting on Establishment of Model Union Councils, ..

Meeting on Establishment of Model Union Councils, City Beautification held in Ra ..

19 minutes ago
Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round ope ..

Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round opener of Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister of Higher Educa ..

Sultan bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister of Higher Education discuss strategic partner ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

4 hours ago
 European leaders welcome President Trump’s effor ..

European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine

4 hours ago
 MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever ..

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students

5 hours ago
 Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan