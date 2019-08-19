No capacity for promoting sectarian indifferences: Commissioner Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal Sheikh has said that nobody would be allowed to spread sectarianism in society.

Addressing a meeting of members of Aman (peace) Committees and divisional administration on Monday, he directed all four deputy commissioners of Sargodha to make foolproof security arrangements for Muharram.

He stressed the need for creating an atmosphere of brotherhood, fraternity, perseverance and harmony among all sects during the holy month of Muharram.

The commissioner said members of all sects should abide by the code of conduct decided by the Federal government.

Zafar Iqbal Sheikh called up all Ulema to snub elements among their ranks who promote sectarianism in society.

He directed the Aman Committees to hold meetings at their respective districts and tehsils and check the differences at its Primary stage if there were any.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Afzaal Kousar, deputy commissioners and district police officers of all four districts Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab and Sargodha.