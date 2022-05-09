No case of corona reported in KP

Not a single new case of corona reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said Provincial Health Department here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Not a single new case of corona reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said Provincial Health Department here on Monday.

The number of corona detection tests conducted were 1267 in 24 hours while the number of recoveries was four.

The tally of corona tests so far was 4781307 and the number of recoveries 212886.