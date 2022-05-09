UrduPoint.com

No Case Of Corona Reported In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Not a single new case of corona reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said Provincial Health Department here on Monday

The number of corona detection tests conducted were 1267 in 24 hours while the number of recoveries was four.

The tally of corona tests so far was 4781307 and the number of recoveries 212886.

