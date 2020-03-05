No case of corona reported in Skardu

Not a single case of coronavirus reported yet in the area as 350 persons were tested so far who recently arrived from Iran after ziarah

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Not a single case of coronavirus reported yet in the area as 350 persons were tested so far who recently arrived from Iran after ziarah.

DHO office sources clarified that recently four suspected persons were tested in NIH in Islamabad and found negative.

He said the passengers, who are coming from Iran are being tested in Skardu but no case reported positive.

On the other hand people are very much active and schools are closed due to the coronavirus fear.