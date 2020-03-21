UrduPoint.com
No Case Of Coronavirus Reported In Attock

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 06:47 PM

No case of coronavirus reported in Attock

In Attock district so for no case of coronavirus has been reported

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :In Attock district so for no case of coronavirus has been reported.

The administration has established 73 quarantine centers to handle any untoward situation, Focal Person Health Department Dr Asad said this while talking to media.

He said that no hospital and health center have been locked across the district and patients visiting hospitals and health centres were being provided medical facilities however people were requested not to visit health facilities unnecessarily and maintain social distancing. Talking about coronavirus suspected patients, he said that three patients were admitted so far and two have been declared negative while the lab test result of third one was awaited.

Replying to a question about the safety of doctors, paramedics and other allied staff, he said that sufficient PPE(Personal Protection Equipment) was available. Dr Asad emphasised upon the people to maintain social distancing, stay indoors and not to visit public places unnecessarily as this was the order of the incumbent government.

Dr Asad said that virus out break was a big test for all of us and we must adopt precautions as prescribed by the government.

