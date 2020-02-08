UrduPoint.com
No Case Of Coronavirus Reported In Country: Parliamentary Secretary

Sumaira FH 16 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 12:20 PM

Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid on Saturday said by the grace of Almighty Allah, no case of coronavirus has yet been reported in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid on Saturday said by the grace of Almighty Allah, no case of coronavirus has yet been reported in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that we were closely monitoring all the entry points and screening of every passenger in the country.

She said the airlines have been issuing health cards to passengers to track their travel history. The passengers coming from China directly or indirectly were screened and their record also being maintained by the ministry of health.

The coronavirus has affected the economy of China but China was taking all-out measures to provide treatments to the infected people, she added.

