No case of dengue in Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :No case of the dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday, 23 cases of dengue had been reported since January 1.

Some cases have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted whereas two confirmed cases are under treatment in different hospitals.

An anti-dengue squad conducted indoor surveillance of 394,249 placesand 95,414 outdoor besides killing larvae from nine places.

