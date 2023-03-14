UrduPoint.com

No Case Of Human Rights Violation In Bannu; Claims Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

No case of Human Rights violation in Bannu; claims Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Pervaiz Sobat Khel has affirmed his commitment to ensuring the protection of human rights of the people in his jurisdiction.

During a meeting held with the officials of the Women's Rights Commission of Pakistan, he emphasized that the provision of human rights is vital for the current and future generations to walk on the path of development.

The Commissioner stated that so far, no human rights violations have been found in Bannu Division. However, he assured that if any such violations are found in the future, his office will take immediate action to address them.

The Commissioner also expressed his determination to end the backwardness of the society and ensure a bright future for the people.

The Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Hina Jilani, also praised the efforts of Commissioner Pervaiz Sobat Khel, stating that there have been no reports of human rights violations in the Bannu Division.

She also expressed the willingness of the Commission to work with the Commissioner's office to improve the provision of basic human rights in any sector.

The meeting was attended by several officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu Islahuddin, Secretary to Commissioner Noor Ul Amin, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former MNA Jamila Jalani, Member and Vice Chairman Prof. Ijaz, Provincial Coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahid Mahmood, and Manager Islamabad Maryam Rauf.

The officials of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan expressed their gratitude to Commissioner Pervaiz Sobat Khel for his dedication to ensuring the provision of basic human rights to the people of Bannu Division. The Commissioner assured them of his full support in this endeavour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women

