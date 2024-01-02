No case of JN.1 Corona variant reported in Pakistan: Health Ministry

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2024 | 09:05 PM

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that so far, no case of the JN.1 variant of Corona has been reported in any part of the country

According to the spokesperson of the ministry, a new variant of Corona, JN1, Omicron, has been reported in some countries as per media reports, which is a matter of concern.

Meanwhile, caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan said that the government is continuously monitoring the situation as this subvirus of Omicron was found in some countries.

He said that the risk of this variant spreading in Pakistan is very low, but caution is necessary.

The minister assured to proper implementation of the recommendations of international health regulations.

Dr Nadeem Jan said that there is an effective screening system at international airports at entry and exit routes of the country.

He said that the Ministry of Health has advised provincial and regional health institutions to increase testing. He advised citizens to use masks to prevent the spread of diseases like COVID-19 or flu in winter.

