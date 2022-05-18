No case of LSD in buffaloes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Livestock Secretary Naveed Haider Shirazi said on Wednesday that in Punjab Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) had spread from Sindh while in Sindh it came from Rajasthan

He said this while presiding over a meeting held with regard to Lumpy Skin Disease here at Livestock department.

He said that all laboratories of the department were busy in diagnosing the disease adding that emergency plan was being sent to all district and divisional administrations.

Secretary said that Research Director General and Extension Director General should keep the staff alert to tackle any situation.

Till now more than 385,000 vaccines against LSD had been sent all over the country, he added.

Naveed said that emergency cell set up with regard to LSD was fully operational.

He further said that special teams had also been constituted for hot spot areas adding that awareness campaign with regard to protect cows and buffaloes from LSD was also underway.

He said that mobile application had proved to be useful for reporting LSD cases.

Research Director General told the meeting that no case of LSD was reported in buffaloes in the country.