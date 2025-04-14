- Home
- Pakistan
- No case of lumpy skin, foot-and-mouth disease found during Director Livestock’s visit to Jhang
No Case Of Lumpy Skin, Foot-and-mouth Disease Found During Director Livestock’s Visit To Jhang
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 09:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) No cases of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) or Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) were detected during a comprehensive field inspection conducted by Director Livestock Faisalabad Division Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar in Jhang district.
A spokesman of Livestock Department said here on Monday that Director Livestock’s visit was a part of an active disease surveillance campaign which was kicked off to prevent the spread of contagious livestock diseases in the region.
He said that Dr. Badar’s visit included inspections of several key veterinary institutions including the Office of Additional Director Livestock Jhang, Civil Veterinary Dispensaries in Majhi Sultan and Madoki and Cattle Market Jhang which hosted livestock from across the Punjab.
He said that Primary focus of the inspection was to assess the implementation of disease control measures, monitor field operations and ensure the health of animals being brought to the cattle market.
During his detailed inspections, the Director Livestock reviewed a wide range of operational aspects including staff attendance, outdoor treatment records, sanitation and hygiene conditions, supply chain and medicine stock records, serum and vaccination data, daily field visit logs, receipt registers, Artificial Insemination (AI) records, mobile veterinary unit activities and tree plantation data.
Director Livestock also monitored the execution of flagship community outreach programs such as the Kisan Livestock Baithak and High school Focus Program.
Highlighting the importance of disease prevention and digital transparency, Dr. Badar directed the field staff to focus on expediting progress on the Chief Minister’s Livestock Card initiative in addition to completing ongoing vaccination campaigns and ensuring proper maintenance of cold chain systems for vaccine storage.
He also directed for the use of digital platforms like the ADRS Farmer App to report disease outbreaks immediately besides ensuring timely data uploading on SPMS 9211 for centralized monitoring.
At the Civil Veterinary Dispensary Majhi Sultan, Dr. Badar interacted directly with local farmers during the Kisan Livestock Baithak program.
He explained how to use the ADRS Farmer App to report disease symptoms in real-time to enable the department for quick response and improvement in veterinary support.
One of the major highlights of the visit was the thorough surveillance of Jhang Cattle Market where animals from various districts are brought for trade.
After a complete inspection, no signs of Lumpy Skin Disease or Foot-and-Mouth Disease were found which brought relief to traders and livestock owners about disease transmission.
Dr. Badar also supervised anti-tick spraying operations at the market’s entry and exit points.
He also directed the veterinary teams to continue these bio-security measures proactively to prevent any outbreak of vector-borne or infectious diseases.
