No Case Of Mpox In Khanewal: Health Department

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 04:10 PM

No case of Mpox in Khanewal: Health Department

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Health Department rejected the presence of any case of Monkeypox (Mpox) in district Khanewal as fake news was circulating in this regard on social media.

While holding a press conference at CEO Health Dr Kazim Khan stated, there is not a single case of Mpox. The citizens should not focus on rumour, he stated. However, they should follow precautionary measures.

He also informed that separate wards had been identified for the Mpox.

According to the World Health Organization, Mpox is an infectious disease caused by the Monkeypox virus. It can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever. Most people fully recover but some get very sick. It spread from contact with infected persons. Similarly, hunting, skinning or cooking can also cause its spread. Apart from this, materials like contaminated sheets, clothes or needles can also cause the spread of Mpox.

