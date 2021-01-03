No case of new kind of coronavirus reported yet in Punjab : health deptt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :No case of new kind of coronavirus in the United Kingdom was reported here till Sunday.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), samples of coronavirus affected passengers from the UK are being sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) to trace nature of the virus.

He said that gene sequencing of samples of a corona affected woman, arrived from the UK and residing at a local hotel, was not made and kind of any coronavirus could not be declared without gene sequencing.

"It is not compulsory that for every corona affected person traveled from the UK is affected with new kind of coronavirus," he cleared.

He said that new coronavirus case in the province could only be declared after the gene sequencing of the cases.