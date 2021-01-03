UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Case Of New Kind Of Coronavirus Reported Yet In Punjab : Health Deptt

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 04:20 PM

No case of new kind of coronavirus reported yet in Punjab : health deptt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :No case of new kind of coronavirus in the United Kingdom was reported here till Sunday.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), samples of coronavirus affected passengers from the UK are being sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) to trace nature of the virus.

He said that gene sequencing of samples of a corona affected woman, arrived from the UK and residing at a local hotel, was not made and kind of any coronavirus could not be declared without gene sequencing.

"It is not compulsory that for every corona affected person traveled from the UK is affected with new kind of coronavirus," he cleared.

He said that new coronavirus case in the province could only be declared after the gene sequencing of the cases.

Related Topics

Punjab Hotel United Kingdom Women Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBR Creative Sports Award develops plans to contri ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,590 new COVID-19 cases, 1,609 reco ..

41 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

5 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

5 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.