No Case Or FIR Registered Against Martyred Youth In IIOJK

Thu 31st December 2020 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Three youth, who were martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Lawaypora area of Srinagar city on Wednesday, had neither any case or FIR against them in their respective police stations.

Three martyred Kashmiri youth were identified as Zubair Ahmad, Aijaz Maqbool Ganai and Athar Mushtaq, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A police official in Rajpora police station said, there was no militancy-related case against Aijaz Maqbool Ganai and Athar Mushtaq. "There was no missing complaint lodged in Rajpora police station about the duo," the official said.

He added not a single case of stone pelting or any adverse complaint had been received against the slain duo in Rajpora police station.

Police sources in Zainapora police station said there was no complaint against Zubair. "He was never booked for any adverse thing including creating law and order or taking part in stone pelting. No militancy record was found against Zubair, he added.

Meanwhile, the family members of the martyred youth demanded international probe into the killing.

