No Casualties Reported, Relief And Rescue Operations Continue In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The district administration has confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported so far in Faisalabad during the ongoing flood situation caused by the Ravi River as comprehensive rescue and relief operation continues across vulnerable areas.
A spokesman for the local administration said here on Thursday that the flood response has been well-coordinated with timely interventions by rescue teams which resulted in the safe evacuation and protection of both people and livestock.
He said that despite fears of heavy damage, not a single village in the district has been inundated until now and the affected population currently stands at only 10 individuals which reflects effective preventive measures and preparedness strategies of the local authorities.
He said that six flood relief camps have been established at key points including Mauza Malang, Mauza Kur, Mari Pattan Chak No.608-GB, Sheraza Pattan, Alam Shah and Mauza Peer Salahuddin. During last past 24 hours, total 36 people took shelter at these relief facilities, he added.
He said that three medical camps have also been set up though no patient has been registered yet whereas 13 veterinary care camps were established so far including five camps were set up during last 24 hours.
Through these facilities, 40 animals have received treatment while five more cattle have been safely shifted to higher ground to avoid risk from rising waters, he added.
He said that as part of the ongoing rescue operations, 13 people in total have been transported to safe locations. The rescue arrangements were tightened yesterday when a distress call received at noon and rescue teams were activated immediately and they rescued and safely shifted three individuals stranded in the river, he added.
He said that there is no incident of road, bridge, building or embankment collapse rather the infrastructure across flood-prone belt remains intact.
He said that the situation is being monitored round the clock in addition to rapid deployment of various teams on standby to deal with any potential emergency.
The overall flood preparedness and timely action have minimized the scale of damage in addition to ensuring the safety of both people and their livelihoods, he added.
