No Casualty, 147 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Around 147 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday while no death was reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 503,575, while a total number of deaths had been recorded at 13,534 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 112 new cases were reported in Lahore, five in Bahawalpur, four each in Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan, three each in Faisalabad and Rahimyar Khan, one each in Jhang, Jhelum, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Pakpattan, Sargodha and Sialkot, two cases were reported in Khanewal and six in Rawalpindi.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 10,299,950 tests so far, while 484,999 patients had recovered.

>