No casualty due to kite flying in Hazro: says DSP Jahangir Joiya

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :SDPO Hazro Circle DSP Muhammad Jahangir Joiya has said that according to the strict instructions of the Home Department of the Government of Punjab, IG Punjab, RPO Rawalpindi and DPO Attock, there is a complete ban on the sale and purchase of kites, Hazro circle. There was no loss of life due to the control of kite flying in the three police stations of Hazro, Rango and Attock Khurd. Strict action will be taken if any person is caught selling kites and string or stock is recovered from him.

He expressed these views in a conversation with APP. Chairman of Chhachh Muhafiz Committee Nisar Ali Khan, SHO Hazro Police Station Malik Atif Hussain, SHO Attock Khurd Police Station Haji Gulfraz and SHO Police Station Rangoo Atif Sattar were present on this occasion.

The DSP said that no child's death due to kite flying was reported in Hazro, the death of a three-year-old child falling from the roof should not be linked to kite flying.

DSP Jehangir Joiya said that false rumours are being spread by miscreants even though the kite flying is fully controlled by the police and the highest number of arrests for selling kites have also been made in Hazro circle. He said that Hazro police are active in the elimination of other crimes as well as this crime.