UrduPoint.com

No Casualty Due To Kite Flying In Hazro: Says DSP Jahangir Joiya

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

No casualty due to kite flying in Hazro: says DSP Jahangir Joiya

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :SDPO Hazro Circle DSP Muhammad Jahangir Joiya has said that according to the strict instructions of the Home Department of the Government of Punjab, IG Punjab, RPO Rawalpindi and DPO Attock, there is a complete ban on the sale and purchase of kites, Hazro circle. There was no loss of life due to the control of kite flying in the three police stations of Hazro, Rango and Attock Khurd. Strict action will be taken if any person is caught selling kites and string or stock is recovered from him.

He expressed these views in a conversation with APP. Chairman of Chhachh Muhafiz Committee Nisar Ali Khan, SHO Hazro Police Station Malik Atif Hussain, SHO Attock Khurd Police Station Haji Gulfraz and SHO Police Station Rangoo Atif Sattar were present on this occasion.

The DSP said that no child's death due to kite flying was reported in Hazro, the death of a three-year-old child falling from the roof should not be linked to kite flying.

DSP Jehangir Joiya said that false rumours are being spread by miscreants even though the kite flying is fully controlled by the police and the highest number of arrests for selling kites have also been made in Hazro circle. He said that Hazro police are active in the elimination of other crimes as well as this crime.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Police Station Sale Rawalpindi Circle Attock Hazro From

Recent Stories

Punitive measures disclosed for entities failing t ..

Punitive measures disclosed for entities failing to register Emirati employees w ..

33 minutes ago
 North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers marty ..

North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with t ..

38 minutes ago
 e&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitiou ..

E&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitious digital future for consumers

1 hour ago
 Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for a ..

Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for accessing knowledge with blind ..

1 hour ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

2 hours ago
 SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.