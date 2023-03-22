UrduPoint.com

No Casualty, Infrastructural Damage In ICT

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 12:20 AM

No casualty, infrastructural damage in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration said that no casualty or infrastructural damage has been reported so far following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake which shook the country on Tuesday night.

Reports of cracks in Khudadad Heights, E-11 Islamabad, the building has been evacuated and an investigation has been launched by the authorities, said the press release.

Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon, ADC Shehryar Arif, Rescue and Emergency Management Directorate teams are at the venue and investigating the situation.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), the earthquake originated at 21:47 PST with 6.8 magnitude.

The depth of the quake was 180 km, with the epicentre in the Hindukush Region of Afghanistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

