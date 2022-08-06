UrduPoint.com

No Cellular Service In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

No cellular service in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Mobile service on Saturday remained suspended in Quetta and some other parts of the province on the eve of 7th Muharram.

"Government of Balochistan has decided to suspend cellular service in Quetta, Bolan, Jhal Magsi Jaffarabad, Sibi and some other parts of the province," an official of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department said.

The decision to suspend mobile service was to avoid untoward incidents during Muharram procession and maintain peace in the province, he added.

The suspension of cellular services started at 8am and would be restored at 10pm.

This practice is annually adopted by the government for last couple of years following the continuous terror attacks on Muharram processions in Quetta and some other areas of the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Mobile Sibi Bolan Government Muharram

