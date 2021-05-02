UrduPoint.com
No Chance Of Eid Crescent Sighting On May 12

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :According to astronomical considerations, there is absolutely no chance of the sighting of Shawwal crescent on the evening of May 12 (Wednesday).

Talking to APP, Astronomers forecast that Ramzan, the 9th month of the Islamic Calendar, would consist of 30 days in Pakistan and some other countries this year as the chances of Shawaal moon being sighted on that day were pretty slim.

However, an official decision would be announced by Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad following the meeting of the committee being held on 29th of Ramadan (May 12) Wednesday.

If Ramzan consists of 30 days, Eid -ul-Fitr, a post-Ramzan religious festival, will fall on Friday (May 14).

The crescent moon of Shawwal 1442 AH would be visible in the country on May 13.

Any information about the position of crescent may be shared with Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, on his no 0321-9410041. The information could also be passed to Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, D.G (R&R) 0300-6831822 and Hafiz Abdul Qadoos, Director (R&R) 0333-2697051.

