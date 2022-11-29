UrduPoint.com

No Chance Of Governor Rule: Ghulam Ali

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali Tuesday rejected any probability of governor rule in the province and said that existing problems could not be resolved by resigning from assemblies.

Talking to journalists here at the Governor House, he ruled out imposition of Governor Raj in KP and said that they had rendered many sacrifices to promote and strengthen democracy in the country. He also advised Imran Khan to remain in assemblies, which was the only way to introduce necessary reforms to bring more transparency in the electoral process.

He said, "We have to focus effective legislation. All the political entities of the country should strive for strengthening of economy and abstain from politics of agitation".

