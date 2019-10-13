UrduPoint.com
No Chance Of Midterm Elections, PTI To Complete Constitutional Period: Perviaz Khattak

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 09:00 PM

No chance of midterm elections, PTI to complete constitutional period: Perviaz Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak Sunday said that there is no chance of mid term elections in the country and PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure.

Addressing a ceremony held in Nowshera to welcome new entrants in the party and a reception, he reiterated that PTI government would complete its constitutional period and will again emerge victorious in 2023 elections.

He also denied the rumors about formulation of a committee comprising ministers to hold negotiations with JUI Chief and added that no one would be allowed to damage public property in Azadi March.

Perviaz Khattak said that dharna of PTI was aimed to achieve an objective but those who were talking to derail democracy are now trying to endanger the sovereignty and solidarity of the country.

He said that joining of PTI by people in droves reflect the confidence of masses on the leadership qualities and political acumen of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

He said that time demands that we should shun differences and forge unity to tackle challenges being faced by the country. He said that PTI governments have introduced various reforms to improve working of institutions and freed them from political interference adding all these steps were meant to benefit a common man.

Recalling some achievements of PTI government, he said that police has been made apolitical, biometric system was introduce to ensure attendance of teachers, merit policy was implemented to ensure transparency in recruitment, 60,000 teachers were inducted, handsome allocation of Rs.

40 billion was made for Primary education, menace of corruption was eliminated, Sehat Cards were given and working of hospitals was improved.

He maintained that all our efforts were welfare and target oriented.

Criticizing previous rulers for corruption, he said that their malpractices and corruption is the reason behind the economic crises the country is facing today.

He said that Prime Minister is sincerely endeavoring to resolve financial problems of the country and people would soon start enjoying fruits of government's policies.

He said that government has taken tough decisions to benefit people and to strengthen country's economy. He said that existing crises would be over very soon and country would enter into a new phase of progress and prosperity.

Perviaz Khattak also assured citizenry resolution of their problems and said that work is underway on sui gas and electricity provisions schemes in Nowshera and all the problems of area would be solved very soon.

Provincial Minister, Liaqat Khan Khattak, Chairman Standing Committee on Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Imran Khattak, Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, Idrees Khattak, MPA, Mian Jamshaid Kakakhel were also present on the occasion.

