No Chance Of PML-Q Deserting PTI: Ch Sarwar

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:21 PM

No chance of PML-Q deserting PTI: Ch Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the PML-Q and other allied political parties stand by the PTI and there was no chance of them deserting the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the PML-Q and other allied political parties stand by the PTI and there was no chance of them deserting the government.

Talking to the media during an inaugural session of the 3rd International Punjabi conference at the LCWU here on Thursday, he said the credulous PML-N should control its excitement as allied political parties stood firm beside the PTI-led government.

To a question, he said the government would sort out reservations of the allied parties and take them along on all issues in the center and the province, adding that the government will complete its constitutional tenure.

"The PTI will contest local bodies and next general elections 2023 in alliance with the PML-Q", he asserted. All the allied parties have made it clear that they will not become part of any move aimed at toppling the government.

"I have firm belief that Prime Minister Imran Khan will rescue the country out of prevailing economic problems and challenges." he said, adding that the opposition would be held accountable for putting the country under billions of Dollars debt.

Responding to a query, he said Pakistan was advancing successfully on diplomatic front and the world was acknowledging and supporting Pakistan's narrative on peace.

The governor also inaugurated a new academic block at the Lahore College for Women University(LCWU). Constructed at a cost of Rs 220 million, the new academic block has been funded by the Higher education Commission and it will accommodate more than 1,900 students of 10 various departments.

