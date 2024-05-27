No Chance Of Rain On Eid, Heatwave To Continue: Chief Meteorologist
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz Monday predicted that mercury is continuously increasing with every passing day and Met office forecasts dry and hot weather on eid days across the country where citizens urged to remain indoors to
prevent heatstroke.
Talking to a Private news channel, he said that daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected to remain unchanged throughout the country, adding, next week will be the hottest week of the year.
A severe heatwave is gripping parts of Pakistan, with temperatures reaching as high as 50°C in some areas. The mercury has been rising steadily, causing discomfort and health concerns for citizens, he mentioned.
The Met Office has already issued a warning that most plain areas of the country will remain under the influence of a severe heatwave, with dusty winds and thunderstorms likely to occur in some areas on Monday, he said.
However, Gilgit-Baltistan can expect partly cloudy weather with scattered showers and strong winds, he added.
Citizens are advised to take precautions to stay cool and hydrated, especially during the hottest part of the day.
The heatwave is expected to continue in the coming days, making it essential to take necessary measures to protect oneself from the scorching temperatures, he stressed.
