Open Menu

No Chance Of Rain On Eid, Heatwave To Continue: Chief Meteorologist

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 11:10 AM

No chance of rain on Eid, heatwave to continue: Chief Meteorologist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz Monday predicted that mercury is continuously increasing with every passing day and Met office forecasts dry and hot weather on eid days across the country where citizens urged to remain indoors to

prevent heatstroke.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected to remain unchanged throughout the country, adding, next week will be the hottest week of the year.

A severe heatwave is gripping parts of Pakistan, with temperatures reaching as high as 50°C in some areas. The mercury has been rising steadily, causing discomfort and health concerns for citizens, he mentioned.

The Met Office has already issued a warning that most plain areas of the country will remain under the influence of a severe heatwave, with dusty winds and thunderstorms likely to occur in some areas on Monday, he said.

However, Gilgit-Baltistan can expect partly cloudy weather with scattered showers and strong winds, he added.

Citizens are advised to take precautions to stay cool and hydrated, especially during the hottest part of the day.

The heatwave is expected to continue in the coming days, making it essential to take necessary measures to protect oneself from the scorching temperatures, he stressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather EID From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 days ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

2 days ago
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

2 days ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

2 days ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

2 days ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

2 days ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

2 days ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan