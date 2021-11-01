No chance of sighting Rabi-us-Sani moon on Friday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :There is no chance of sighting the new moon of Rabi-us-Sani 1443 AH on Friday (Nov 05), as the fourth month of Islamic Calendar would begin from Sunday (Nov 07), an astronomer Mailk Qadir predicted on Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said the new moon of Rabi-us-Sani 1443 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 02-16 pst on Nov 05,2021.

According to astronomical parameters the month of Rabi-us-Sani is likely to commence from Nov 07, 2021.

\395