No Change In 20% Employment Quota For South Punjab At PPSC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:50 PM

Owing to sincere endeavours of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, status quo for 20 per cent employment quota for south Punjab at the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has been maintained

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Owing to sincere endeavours of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, status quo for 20 per cent employment quota for south Punjab at the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has been maintained.

An approval has been granted to the PPSC to announce results, withheld on 80 per cent vacancies under the chair of Punjab chief minister, while announcement of results on 20 per cent employment quota for south Punjab had been postponed till the court verdict, said a handout issued here.

The Punjab government had filed a writ petition in Lahore High Court to declare null and void the verdict given against 20 per cent employment quota for south Punjab.

The bench comprising Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Faisal Zaman of Lahore High Court heard the appeal, filed by the Punjab government for maintaining 20 per cent employment quota for south Punjab and announced its verdict of maintaining status quo with regard to 20 per cent employment quota for south Punjab at the PPSC.

Additional Advocate General Shan Gul pleaded the point of viewof the Punjab government in the court.

