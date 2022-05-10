No change in Balochistan LG polls schedule: Election Commission of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has contradicted the news item appearing on social media on the cancellation or changing of the date of Local Government elections in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has contradicted the news item appearing on social media on the cancellation or changing of the date of Local Government elections in Balochistan.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), apart from Quetta and Lasbela, the first phase of Local Government elections would be held in 32 districts of Balochistan on May 29, 2022, as per the ECP schedule.

The process of submitting nomination papers to the Returning Officers for the Local Government elections in 32 districts of Balochistan started on April 15. The Returning Officers received nomination papers from candidates by April 21 of respective districts.

In all Union Councils, 33 percent of seats have been allocated for women, five percent for farmers and workers, and five percent seats for non-Muslims in the Local Government elections. There are 5,345 rural wards besides 914 urban wards.