No Change In Bank Hours; Security Measures Enhanced; ICT Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 07:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Friday clarified that no instructions have been issued to alter the operating hours of banks, and all banks continue to function per their usual schedule.

A public relations officer told APP that, ICT Police emphasized that recommendations have been provided to financial institutions to strengthen their security protocols.

He said these suggestions aim to enhance security within banks and financial institutions across the capital, especially in light of the recent spike in bank robberies over the past few days.

The ICT police have reaffirmed that they are actively implementing measures to support the safety of financial institutions and to address security concerns following these incidents.

In light of recent incidents, the Islamabad Police are actively working on measures to improve security for all financial institutions," the public relations officer added.

Authorities reminded citizens that verified information and updates will be officially released through the Public Relations Branch of the Islamabad Police, he added.

