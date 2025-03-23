No Change In Govt's Policy, Priorities About Solar Energy: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday ruling out any change in the government's policy and priorities regarding solar energy, instructed the authorities concerned to clear all ambiguities among the people regarding the solarization policy through facts and figures.
The prime minister, chairing a review meeting on the matters related to the Power Division, directed the swift settlement of all legal and other formalities related to the liquidation of generation companies, and expediting the privatization process of power distribution companies, according to a PM Office press release.
He said that a package was being formulated to reduce the electricity tariffs, which would be announced soon to provide further relief to the public in terms of electricity prices.
Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the Power Division, Water Resources Division, and Petroleum Division to improve their coordination for a comprehensive strategy in the energy sector.
The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Leghari, Advisor to PM Dr. Taqeer Shah, and other senior government officials. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, and the Advisor to PM Muhammad Ali joined the meeting via video link.
Recent Stories
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..
Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries
4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Punjab felicitates nation on Pakistan Day6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will continue to thrive despite challenges: Sindh CM6 minutes ago
-
No change in govt's policy, priorities about solar energy: PM6 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over death of four labourers in Kalat Mangchar16 minutes ago
-
Cattle theft gang nabbed36 minutes ago
-
PM urges dedicated efforts to make Pakistan a prosperous, welfare-oriented state46 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at DC complex to mark Pakistan day46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrated at High Commission in Malaysia with enthusiasm56 minutes ago
-
Grand rally held by NPCIHA to mark Pakistan Resolution Day1 hour ago
-
AIOU offers Russian Language Course1 hour ago
-
Hiking during Ramazan offers several health benefits1 hour ago
-
Honoring KP’s Achievers: Official Awards website launched1 hour ago