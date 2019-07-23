UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Change In Instruction On Purchase Of Foreign Currency Notes By Banks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:20 AM

No change in instruction on purchase of foreign currency notes by banks

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday clarified that there was no change in instructions on purchase of foreign currency notes by banks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday clarified that there was no change in instructions on purchase of foreign currency notes by banks.

In a statement issued here, the SBP saidforeign exchange policy and its operations in Pakistan are formulated and regulated in accordance with the provisions of Foreign Exchange Regulations Act, 1947 (FERA).

For the purpose of ensuring compliance with the provisions of the Act, instructions to banks are issued in the form of notifications, circulars and circular letters. These instructions/circulars etc. are made part of the Foreign Exchange Manual.

SBP is in process of revision of Foreign Exchange (FE) Manual in phased manner. In this respect, seven chapters (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 & 20) of FE Manual have been revised and circulated through FE Circular dated November 29, 2018, in the first phase. In phase II, three chapters

No. 8, 9 & 11 have been revised through FE Circular No. 03 of 2019 dated July 16, 2019.

The statement added that one of these revised chapters, 11, includes regulations on 'Dealings in Foreign Currency Notes and Coins etc. by the Authorized Dealers (banks).

With respect to revised Chapter 11, it has come to our notice that there are some confusions/ misinterpretations regarding Para 2 suggesting that SBP has allowed the banks to sale/ purchase foreign currencies to/from public by amending the existing regulations.

In this regard, it is clarified that no such amendment has been made. It would be pertinent to mention here that even before the recent revision in Chapter 11, "every authorized branch is permitted to deal in foreign currency notes, coins, deposits, credits, drafts, traveler's cheques, letters of credit and bills of exchange, expressed or drawn in Pakistan currency but payable in any foreign currency." {(Para 2(iii), Chapter 2 of Foreign Exchange Manual}. Since Chapter 11 of the FE Manual specifically governs regulations regarding dealings in foreign currency notes and coins etc. by the authorized dealers, therefore, the instructions related to sale/purchase of foreign currency notes have been added in Chapter 11 with emphasis on Authorized Dealers regarding compliance with AML/CFT regulations.

Further, the existing instructions issued by SBP vide Notification No. F.E.1/2012-SB dated the 16th June, 2012 regarding currency declaration to the Customs authorities by the inbound travelers on amount exceeding US $ 10,000, or equivalent in other currencies, have also been incorporated in revised Chapter 11.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan June July November 2018 2019

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

1 hour ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

1 hour ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

1 hour ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

2 hours ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

48 minutes ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.